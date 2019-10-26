IN BRIEF: Former King & Spalding lawyer appeals order over ex-counsel's charging lien

A former King & Spalding associate suing the law firm for wrongful termination on Friday said he would appeal a ruling that says his ex-lawyer is entitled to a portion of potential future awards from the case.

David Joffe asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a September ruling from U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan that said law firm Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins was justified in withdrawing as Joffe’s counsel because he had been demeaning to his lawyer and failed to make timely payments.

