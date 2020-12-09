5th Circuit slaps Texas firm for extending fee fight in trade-secrets case

A federal appeals court had harsh words Tuesday for a Texas-based company’s continued attack on an attorney-fee award the panel upheld in a trade-secrets case in 2018, calling it a “stubborn, bad-faith refusal to recognize what we held three years ago.”

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again affirmed that defendants Warren Humble and Humble Design were the prevailing parties in the lawsuit that Automation Support Inc of Midlothian, Texas, filed against them in 2014 and dropped in 2016 via a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.

