Feb 21 (Reuters) - Data analytics company Qlik said on Thursday it will buy software services provider Attunity Ltd for about $560 million in an all-cash deal.

Attunity shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash per share, which represents a premium of 18 percent to Attunity’s last close on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, the companies said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)