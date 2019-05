SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has named restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal as judicial administrator of ethanol company Atvos’ in-court restructuring, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Atvos, a unit of industrial conglomerate Odebrecht SA , filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after creditor Lone Star Funds got a court decision blocking its cash position. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)