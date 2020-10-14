Brazil's BTG Pactual in talks to take over ethanol producer Atvos, report says

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA is in talks to take over bankrupt ethanol producer Atvos through a capital injection, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

BTG’s special situations unit has proposed to Atvos’ creditors a capital injection of 500 million reais ($90.09 million) into the company.

Atvos declined to comment on the matter, while BTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported earlier that Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala Investment Co had also offered to inject fresh money into Atvos if its creditors accepted a new round of debt restructuring with a reduced payout.

Atvos, a unit of corruption-tainted engineering company Odebrecht, had its restructuring plan approved by creditors in May.