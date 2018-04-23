FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 23, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank buys 7.3 pct stake in Saudi Bank AlJazira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank said on Monday it has bought a 7.3 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s Islamic lender, Bank AlJazira, for $173 million.

The investment is not expected to have any material impact on Ahli United Bank’s financial position, Bahrain’s largest bank by assets said in a statement.

The move comes as regional and international banks accelerate moves to boost their presence in Saudi Arabia, encouraged by the economic reforms that aim to boost the kingdom’s financial markets.

Other Bahraini financial institutions are also banking on close proximity to Saudi Arabia to help revive Bahrain’s reputation as a major Middle East business centre.

GFH Financial recently announced plans to develop its business in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.