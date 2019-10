KUWAIT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House has received conditional approval from Kuwait’s central bank for its proposed acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank.

The deal depends on a number of requirements to ensure adherence to Islamic Sharia, transparency and protection of free competition, the central bank said in a statement.

KFH announced its plan to take over the Bahraini lender in January. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman)