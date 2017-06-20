FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French hypermarket chain Auchan expands foothold in Ukraine
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
June 20, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

French hypermarket chain Auchan expands foothold in Ukraine

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Privately-held hypermarket operator Auchan Retail is stepping up its investments in Ukraine, with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan, the French company said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal, which must be approved by anti-trust authorities, were not disclosed.

Auchan, which is present in 17 countries and makes 65 percent of revenue outside France, operates 11 hypermarkets in five Ukrainian cities and employs 3,600 people.

It makes 18.7 percent of global turnover of 52 billion euros ($58 billion) in Central and Eastern Europe.

Karavan operates nine hypermarkets and superstores and employs 3,300 people in Ukraine. The deal will enable Auchan to beef up its presence in Kiev and expand to four new cities: Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi.

$1 = 0.8990 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

