NZ's Auckland International Airport considering bond offer

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport said on Tuesday it was considering an offer of fixed rate bonds to New Zealand retail investors and institutional investors.

The airport operator said the bonds would mature in October 2024, and are expected to be listed on the NZX Debt Market. The company did not specify the amount of bonds it would issue.

The company added that it had appointed banking heavyweights Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking as the joint lead managers for the offer. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)