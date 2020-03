March 17 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport said on Tuesday it would scrap its interim dividend on top of cost-cut measures that include a hiring freeze and a halt to discretionary spending due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airport operator said its chief executive officer will take a 20% cut to his salary, while directors will see their fees reduced by 20% for the rest of the financial year. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)