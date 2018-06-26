Former Audi executive Hatz to be released from custody - prosecutor

MUNICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz will be released from custody on bail of 3 million euros ($3.5 million), a spokesman for the Munich public prosecutors office said.

Hatz, former research and development chief at Porsche and former head of powertrain development at Audi and parent Volkswagen, had been taken into custody in September 2017, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

The spokesman for the prosecutors office also said that the questioning of suspended Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, who was arrested earlier this month, would continue next week. ($1 = 0.8567 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)