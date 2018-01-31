FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 1:59 PM / in 4 hours

German prosecutors raid homes of Audi staff in emissions swoop‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said they searched the homes of current or former Audi employees in connection with the carmaker’s diesel emissions test-cheating scandal, confirming a report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The raids, the second related to Audi after searches at the Volkswagen luxury division’s two German plants last March, were carried out at apartments in the western states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, prosecutors in Munich said on Wednesday.

Audi facilities were not searched, a spokesman at the carmaker’s base in Ingolstadt said, adding that it had learned about the raids through the media.

‍​ (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Emma Thomasson)

