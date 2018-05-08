FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 8, 2018 / 12:05 PM / in 2 hours

New Audi emissions issue affects 60,000 cars, adds to recall -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 8 (Reuters) - A new emissions software issue with Audi affects a further 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models, a person familiar with the matter said.

The issue means that more Audi vehicles than the agreed 850,000 models with 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines will need to be recalled, the source said on Tuesday.

The German transport ministry earlier said the KBA motor vehicle authority has summoned Audi for a formal hearing about whether its diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been fitted with a previously unknown defeat device. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Andreas Cremer Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.