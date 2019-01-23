Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2019 / 3:42 PM / in an hour

Union at Audi's Hungarian business calls one-week strike

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Workers at German carmaker Audi’s Hungarian business will go on a one-week strike for higher wages from Thursday, the president of the AHFSZ trade union was quoted by state news agency MTI as saying on Wednesday.

The official, Sandor Nemeth told a news conference in Gyor, the Western city where the plant is located, that the union — which held a two-hour warning strike on Friday — would continue wage talks with Audi, part of the Volkswagen carmaking group. (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alexander Smith)

