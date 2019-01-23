UPDATE 1-Union at Audi's Hungarian business calls one-week strike

(Adds background, Audi statement)

BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Workers at German carmaker Audi’s Hungarian business will go on a one-week strike for higher wages from Thursday, the president of the AHFSZ trade union was quoted by state news agency MTI as saying on Wednesday.

The official, Sandor Nemeth, told a news conference in Gyor, the Western city where the plant is located, that the union — which held a two-hour warning strike on Friday — would continue wage talks with Audi, part of the Volkswagen carmaking group.

Audi has offered a total 20 percent wage increase for this year and next, but the union whose claims include an immediate 18 percent increase rejected that, Nemeth said.

The union earlier said a 40 percent hike would allow a decent standard of life for its members, who earn 28 percent less than Slovakian workers of Audi and 39 percent less than Polish workers.

Audi officials were not immediately available for comment.

The business news site portfolio.hu quoted an Audi statement as saying that the company would seek a solution that would both satisfy workers and guarantee the safety of their jobs in the long term. (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Alexander Smith, William Maclean)