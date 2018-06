June 12 (Reuters) - New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson & Co said on Tuesday it had hired Angel de la Fuente as managing director head of equities to lead the firm’s global sales and research initiatives.

De La Fuente joins from Kepler Cheuvreux, where he was country head for North America. Prior to that he held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)