June 4 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods said on Monday it would buy British packaged foods maker Aunt Bessie’s from William Jackson & Son Ltd for 240 million euros ($281.33 million).

The acquisition of Aunt Bessie’s, known for its Yorskhire puddings and frozen potatoes, will expand Nomad’s footprint in the U.K. adding to its Birds Eye brand and Goodfella’s Pizza which it acquired in April. ($1 = 0.8531 euros) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)