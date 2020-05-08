DIARY-Australia, New Zealand corporate earnings week ahead

May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of Australia and New Zealand (.AXJO, .NZ50) corporate earnings for the week ahead AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 11-May-2020 NTS PDL.AX Pendal Group Ltd Half Year 2020 Pendal Group Ltd Earnings Release 11-May-2020 23:30 CSR.AX CSR Ltd Full Year 2020 CSR Ltd Earnings Release 12-May-2020 NTS IPL.AX Incitec Pivot Ltd Half Year 2020 Incitec Pivot Ltd Earnings Release 12-May-2020 NTS AST.AX Ausnet Services Ltd Full Year 2020 AusNet Services Ltd Earnings Release 14-May-2020 NTS XRO.AX Xero Ltd Full Year 2020 Xero Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled' ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P/ASX 200-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)