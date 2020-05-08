Healthcare
May 8, 2020 / 3:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-Australia, New Zealand corporate earnings week ahead

    May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of Australia and New Zealand (.AXJO, .NZ50) corporate earnings for
the week ahead
     
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND EARNINGS            
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name         Event Name
 11-May-2020  NTS         PDL.AX   Pendal Group Ltd     Half Year 2020 Pendal Group Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  23:30       CSR.AX   CSR Ltd              Full Year 2020 CSR Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS         IPL.AX   Incitec Pivot Ltd    Half Year 2020 Incitec Pivot Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS         AST.AX   Ausnet Services Ltd  Full Year 2020 AusNet Services Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS         XRO.AX   Xero Ltd             Full Year 2020 Xero Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 
 
              
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH -
'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P/ASX 200-> Events-> Select Event types->
Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
