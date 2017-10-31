FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2017 / 9:49 AM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA said on Tuesday it hired three people to its UK team.

Andrew Roth, who recently served at Deloitte, was appointed to the firm’s London-based investment team.

Zach Holmes, who preciously worked at PwC and Deloitte, was appointed as an operations manager at Aurelius.

Jonathan Yong, a former senior associate at Ropes & Gray, will join as senior legal counsel, Aurelius said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.