Feb 13 (Reuters) - Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy privately held surgical robotics company Auris Health Inc for about $3.4 billion in cash.

The agreement also includes contingent payments of $2.35 billion to Auris, J&J said.

Auris Health is a developer of robotic technologies focused on lung cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)