May 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it would buy AurKa Pharma Inc to get access to the privately-held company’s experimental cancer treatment for solid tumors.

AurKa Pharma shareholders will get an upfront payment of $110 million and will be eligible to receive up to $465 million in regulatory and sales milestones, Eli Lilly said in a statement.