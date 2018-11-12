Healthcare
November 12, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Aurobindo Pharma Q2 profit falls nearly 22 pct

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 21.7 percent fall in its second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts’ estimates.

Net profit was 6.11 billion rupees ($83.81 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 7.81 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6.06 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total expenses rose 14.3 percent to 39.64 billion rupees, while income from operations climbed 7.19 percent to 46.67 billion rupees. ($1 = 72.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.