May 28, 2018 / 2:08 PM / a few seconds ago

India's Aurobindo Pharma Q4 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - India’s Aurobindo Pharma Ltd posted a 0.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday that missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit came in at 5.29 billion rupees ($78.49 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 5.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said bit.ly/2seX1J4.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales rose over 11 percent to 39.89 billion rupees.

$1 = 67.3950 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Edmund Blair

