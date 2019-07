July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Thursday it had secured a two-year contract to supply medical cannabis to the Italian government.

The company will supply a minimum of 400 kg of medical cannabis over the two-year contract to the country, one of the most strictly regulated medical cannabis markets in the world.

The supply contract is expected to be signed in September, it added. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)