October 17, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aurora Cannabis production plant gets sales license

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Wednesday its Aurora Sky production plant was granted a sales license by Canada’s health regulator as the country becomes the second in the world to legalize recreational marijuana.

“With adult consumer use sales beginning in Canada today, these additional licenses enable Aurora to rapidly scale-up production to service the high growth anticipated for this new market,” Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth said in a statement.

Aurora Sky got its first production license in January and has been rapidly ramping up to full capacity of over 100,000 kg a year, which the company expects to meet by the end of the year.

Canada on Wednesday also became the first G7 nation to legalize recreational marijuana, but approval from provincial governments for only a small number of shops will see many cities, including Toronto and Vancouver, with no stores to open in the near future.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

