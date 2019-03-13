UPDATE 1-Cannabis maker Aurora picks billionaire investor Nelson Peltz as adviser

(Adds CEO quote, background on Peltz, shares)

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Wednesday it had roped in billionaire investor Nelson Peltz as a strategic advisor, sending the company’s U.S.-listed shares up 9 percent to $8.65 in trading before the bell.

Aurora and Peltz will work to explore potential partnerships and the company’s global expansion strategy, Aurora said in a statement.

Peltz is the chief executive officer of investment management firm Trian Fund Management and holds board positions in companies such as Procter & Gamble Co, Sysco Corp and Madison Square Garden Co.

“We look forward to working with Nelson to further extend our global cannabis industry leadership by aligning Aurora with each of the major market segments cannabis is set to impact,” said Aurora CEO Terry Booth in a statement.

Peltz has been offered the option to buy about 20 million shares of Aurora at C$10.34 a share. The company’s Toronto stock closed at C$10.64 on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)