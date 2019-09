Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc reported a surge in revenue on Wednesday, as demand got a boost from Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana use late last year.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company’s revenue rose to C$98.9 million ($75 million) in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from C$19.2 million a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)