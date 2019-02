Feb 11 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc reported a sharp jump in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company benefited from higher sales after Canada legalised the use of recreational cannabis in October.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company’s net revenue rose to C$54.2 million ($40.75 million) from C$11.7 million in the second quarter. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)