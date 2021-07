July 15 (Reuters) - Aurora said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, in a deal that values the self-driving startup at a pre-transaction equity value of $11 billion.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.