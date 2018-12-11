Australia's Sonic Healthcare to buy U.S.-based Aurora Diagnostics for $540 mln

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian pathology and radiology group Sonic Healthcare Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Florida-based Aurora Diagnostics LLC for $540 million.

The acquisition of Aurora is expected to be about three percent EPS accretive post-placement on a pro-forma FY2019 basis before expected revenue and cost synergies, Sonic said in a statement.

The acquisition, Sonic said, would help it “substantially grow” its operations in the United States. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)