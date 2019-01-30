UPDATE 1-Copper producer Aurubis names Roland Harings as new CEO

(Adds detail)

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper producer, on Wednesday named Roland Harings as its new CEO.

Harings has been CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing, a German manufacturer of copper semi-finished products, since 2014.

Harings takes over at Aurubis on July 1, replacing current CEO Juergen Schachler, the company said. Aurubis announced in December that Schachler would leave the group when his contract expires on June 30.

“With Harings, Aurubis has gained an exceptionally successful manager with over 25 years of international experience in the raw materials industry - aluminum, copper, and brass,” said Aurubis supervisory board chairman Fritz Vahrenholt.

He added: “Harings has the right profile to purposefully continue Aurubis’ strategic development into a multi-metal company and to successfully implement it on an operational level.”

Schachler started a strategy of expanding Aurubis into other metals alongside copper.