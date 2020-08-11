Basic Materials
August 11, 2020 / 5:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aurubis optimistic on full year despite coronavirus crisis

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer, on Tuesday confirmed its earnings forecast for its current financial year despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis and posted a rise in quarterly earnings.

Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of its 2019/20 financial year to end June 2020 rose 91% on the year to 42 million euros ($49.35 million) with copper concentrate (ore) processing at a high level, Aurubis said.

Aurubis repeated it expects full year group 2019/20 operating EBT of between 185 and 250 million euros.

“Aurubis remains cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year,” it said. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Michelle Martin)

