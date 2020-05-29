Bonds News
Aussie lev fin points to revival

    SYDNEY, May 29 (LPC) - The leveraged finance market Down
Under is showing signs of revival, with a couple of event-driven
loans injecting life into a market that slowed to a trickle when
the coronavirus pandemic hit. 
    Infrastructure services company Ventia and private equity
firm Madison Dearborn Partners are leading a
US$3.81bn-equivalent pipeline of sizeable term loan Bs, in a
test of resilience for institutional loans in Australasia.
    Ventia is eyeing a A$525m-equivalent (US$340m) dual-currency
add-on TLB to fund its acquisition of Broadspectrum, the
Australian services unit of Spain's Ferrovial. Madison Dearborn
is in the market for a A$725m TLB backing its buyout of a stake
in disability employment services provider Advanced Personnel
Management.
    “The outlook for the Australasian leveraged loan markets
looks cautiously optimistic, taking its lead from the US
high-yield bond and TLB markets, which continue to see new
issuance accelerate despite the toll Covid-19 is having on the
country,” said Peter Graf, Credit Suisse's head of leveraged
finance for Australia.
    Other Australasian borrowers tapping the TLB markets include
gaming machine manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure, data centre
company AirTrunk and mental health, rehabilitation, oncology and
cardiology services provider Healthe Care Specialty.
    
    MIXED RESULTS
    While bankers and loan investors welcome the return of TLBs,
there is caution over the fallout from Covid-19 and how deals
should be structured and priced.
    “There are likely to be bumps in the road as more new
issuance tests the boundaries on what is executable in the post
Covid-19 world,” said Graf. “Phrases like ‘essential services,
‘Ebitdac’ (Ebitda adjusted for Covid-19 impact) and ‘Covid-safe’
are the new buzzwords for credit markets in 2020.”
    TLB borrowers have had mixed results in recent weeks.
    Earlier in May, Aristocrat Leisure, a frequent borrower, won
a vote of confidence from US investors as it increased and
tightened terms on a US$500m incremental TLB. 
    The covenant-lite deal had been marketed at 400bp over Libor
and a 97 original issue discount, but the terms were revised
tighter to 375bp over Libor and 98 OID. Pricing is still juicier
than the 175bp margin offered on loans of US$1.3bn and US$950m
that priced in May 2018.
    In April, AirTrunk flexed pricing on a multi-currency TLB of
around A$1.6bn by 75bp to 450bp over BBSY/SOR/Hibor. The loan
has an average life of 4.75 years and has still not closed after
having been initially launched in mid-February. 
    In early March, before the coronavirus outbreak triggered a
lockdown in Australia, cancer and cardiac service provider
GenesisCare sweetened pricing on the euro tranche of a
US$1.002bn-equivalent TLB backing its acquisition of US-based
21st Century Oncology.
    Ventia, which maintains and manages public and private
infrastructure assets in Australia and New Zealand, is offering
margins of 450bp–475bp over Libor for US dollars and 550bp–575bp
over BBSY for Australian dollars – up around 100bp from its June
2019 financing. (See Table.)
    “The balance of power has shifted in favour of the lenders,
in contrast to the borrowers’ market that we have seen over the
last few years,” said Alok Jhingan, head of acquisition and
syndicated finance for Australia and New Zealand at Citigroup. 
    Most of the TLBs for Australasian borrowers include tranches
in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling, given that the
Australian dollar market for this product is still small.
    Nonetheless, the local market has grown rapidly since the
first Aussie dollar TLB in May 2015 – a A$359m tranche of a
A$900m borrowing for LS Newco (now Ventia). It has also emerged
as a viable alternative to the offshore TLB and bank liquidity
in Australia.
    “Aussie dollar tranches in TLBs are thinly traded and tend
to be smaller in size and illiquid versus other currencies,”
said Jhingan. 
    “Investors are going to continue to demand a premium on
Aussie dollar tranches versus the offshore tranches. The
difference in spreads may increase to reflect the rise in swap
costs post Covid-19.”
    
    PIPELINE BUILDS
    Successful outcomes for the loans for Ventia and Madison
Dearborn could set the stage for other financings. 
    While several asset sales and carve-outs were put on hold or
cancelled due to the pandemic, cashed-up sponsors are looking
for bargains. Funds under management with Australian PEs and
venture capital firms rose to a new high of A$33bn in June 2019,
according to Preqin & Australian Investment Council. 
    “There is still a lot of dry powder sitting at private
equity firms,” said Bob Sahota, chief investment officer at
Revolution Asset Management, which invests in leveraged loans in
Australia and New Zealand. “It’s the case of how to get deals
funded when there may not be many banks willing to underwrite
loans.”
    Melbourne-based Village Roadshow granted PE firm BGH Capital
exclusive access to its books this month, even after the suitor
cut its bid by 40% and made it conditional on Village reopening
its theme parks and cinemas. 
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia agreed to sell its 55% stake
in Colonial First State, while binding bids for embattled
airline Virgin Holding Australia are due on June 12. Financial
services company Pioneer Credit is discussing alternative
proposals after Carlyle Group terminated its buyout in April.
    
 Term Loan Bs for Australasian borrowers
 Borrower        Tenor    Margin    Date of     Tenor    Margin
                 (years)  (bp)      previous    (years)  (bp)
                                    financings           
 Ventia/Broadsp  6        450-474,  June 2019   ~7       350,
 ectrum                   550-575                        462.5
                          (A$)                           (A$)
 Madison         6 (1L)   550 (1L)                       
 Dearborn/APM                                            
 Madison         7 (2L)   950 (2L)                       
 Dearborn/APM                                            
 Aristocrat      ~4.5     375       May 2018    ~6.5     175
 Leisure                                                 
 AirTrunk        5        450       April 2019  5 (1L),  275
                                                5.5      (1L),
                                                (2L)     800
                                                         (2L)
 Healthe Care    5 (1L)   475 (1L)                       
 Specialty                                               
 Healthe Care    5.5      800 (2L)                       
 Specialty                                               
 GenesisCare/21  7        500, 475  August               
 st Century               (€), 525  2018                 
 Oncology                 (A$)                           
 TradeMe         6.25     400       April 2019  7 (1L)   425
 Source:                                                       
 Refinitiv LPC                                           
 


