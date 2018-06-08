FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Plane crash lands in Australian suburbs, killing pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - A light plane crashed and burst in to flames on a suburban backstreet of the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday, killing the pilot and bringing down overhead powerlines, police said.

The plane came down on Scarlet St, Mordialloc, a narrow tree-lined street with single-floor houses about 25 km (15 miles) from the centre of Australia’s second city, police officer Belinda Batty said in an emailed statement.

The location of the crash landing was less than a kilometre from a small airfield.

“One person is confirmed deceased inside the aircraft, believed to be the only occupant. There are no reports of any other injuries,” Batty said. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
