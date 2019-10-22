Australia recommends increased monitoring of airport costs, no price controls

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Productivity Commission on Tuesday said airport operators should be required to provide more information to the competition regulator on their service costs but stopped short of recommending pricing controls.

Airlines had argued that more oversight was needed on the country’s largely monopoly airports to keep a lid on rising access fees.

The commission did not rule out recommending more heavy-handed regulations in the future, including on pricing, if airports were found to have abused their market power. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)