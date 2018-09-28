Union says reached wage deal with Alcoa Australia, end strike

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Unionised workers at aluminium producer Alcoa’s Western Australian operations agreed on a new wage deal on Friday and will return to work after a strike that lasted more than six weeks, according to the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU).

“This has been a difficult dispute but the workers at Alcoa have shown what is possible when workers stand together and demand fair treatment,” the ACTU said in a statement.

Unionised workers at two alumina refineries and three bauxite mines had walked out on Aug. 8 on worries that a new workplace agreement did not adequately address job security, but Alcoa offered new terms last week. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)