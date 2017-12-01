FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's GetSwift shares surge after deals with Amazon.com, Yum Brands
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2017 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's GetSwift shares surge after deals with Amazon.com, Yum Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian logistics company GetSwift Ltd said on Friday it had entered into an agreement with Amazon.com Inc and a multi-year partnership with Yum Brands Inc, sending its share up sharply.

The company said it has signed a global agreement with Amazon, but did not provide any further information.

In a separate statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the company said it had signed a global multi-year partnership with Yum Brands under which the Fortune 500 company will get access to GetSwift’s logistics platform.

GetSwift shares were up 84 percent in morning trade in a slightly firmer overall market.

Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.