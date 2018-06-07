Australia's APLNG plans maintenance for July-Sept - notice

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant on Curtis Island off the east coast will undergo a partial maintenance over July, August and September, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said in a notice on Thursday.

APLNG, co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and China’s Sinopec, is a 9 million-tonnes-a-year project.

The maintenance will affect half of a train, AEMO said in the note.

It will occur over July 17 to 22, August 21 to 26 and September 11 to 17, according to the note.

LNG producers voluntarily submit information on production outages to the AEMO. The guidance is subject to change. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)