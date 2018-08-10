Australia's APLNG plans plant maintenance in Sept - notice

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant on Curtis Island off the east coast will undergo a partial maintenance in September, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said in a notice on Friday.

APLNG, co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and China’s Sinopec, is a 9 million-tonne-a-year project.

The maintenance will affect half of a train on Sept. 10, one train over Sept. 11 to 13 and half a train over Sept. 14 to 17, AEMO said.

LNG producers voluntarily submit information on production outages to the AEMO. The guidance is subject to change. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)