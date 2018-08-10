FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 10, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Australia's APLNG plans plant maintenance in Sept - notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant on Curtis Island off the east coast will undergo a partial maintenance in September, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said in a notice on Friday.

APLNG, co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and China’s Sinopec, is a 9 million-tonne-a-year project.

The maintenance will affect half of a train on Sept. 10, one train over Sept. 11 to 13 and half a train over Sept. 14 to 17, AEMO said.

LNG producers voluntarily submit information on production outages to the AEMO. The guidance is subject to change. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.