Australia gives deposit-taking licence to China Everbright Bank

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s banking regulator said on Friday it had given commercial lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd permission to operate in the country and take deposits from customers.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said it had authorised the Beijing-based company as a foreign deposit-taking institution, adding to the list of other licensed Chinese banks in Australia, including the much larger Bank of China Ltd .
Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates