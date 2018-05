Australian court rejects regulator's rate-rigging case against Westpac

May 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp did not manipulate a key exchange rate in order to increase profits, a court said on Thursday, rejecting charges levelled by regulator Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

“In summary, I have rejected ASIC’s case,” Justice David Beach said in delivering the judgment in Melbourne. However, the judge also said Australia’s second-largest bank had engaged in unconscionable conduct.