FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Australia state opposition lawmakers say they will block bank tax
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 7:17 AM / in a month

Australia state opposition lawmakers say they will block bank tax

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - The parliamentary opposition of the state of South Australia said on Monday it will block a controversial bank tax after the government unexpectedly announced the revenue-raising move at its annual budget.

The leader of the conservative Liberal party, Steven Marshall, told reporters his party will vote against the tax which the government said last month would raise A$370 million ($284 million) from five of the country's biggest lenders over four years.

Marshall's party has the numbers to block the tax in the state's upper house, in conjunction with cross-bench lawmakers who have already said they oppose it.

$1 = 1.3029 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.