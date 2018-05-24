Australia's AMP appoints David Cullen as group general counsel

May 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday it would appoint David Cullen as the group’s general counsel effective immediately.

Cullen’s appointment comes after an independent inquiry into Australia’s financial sector revealed AMP lied to the corporate regulator for a decade, leading to the departure of its top management.

Former Chief Executive Craig Meller was the first to resign, followed by Chairwoman Catherine Brenner and in-house lawyer Brian Salter, who Cullen is to replace. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)