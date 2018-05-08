Three directors resign from Australia's embattled AMP

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, on Tuesday said three non-executive directors resigned from its board after a quasi-judicial inquiry into the country’s financial sector revealed misconduct at the firm.

Directors Vanessa Wallace and Holly Kramer would step down ahead of AMP’s annual general meeting on Thursday, the company said in a statement. Patty Akopiantz is also stepping down but would serve till the end of 2018.

“Our shareholders are demanding board accountability and need to know that meaningful change is underway,” AMP Interim Executive Chairman Mike Wilkins said. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)