FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 8, 2018 / 1:09 AM / in 3 hours

Three directors resign from Australia's embattled AMP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, on Tuesday said three non-executive directors resigned from its board after a quasi-judicial inquiry into the country’s financial sector revealed misconduct at the firm.

Directors Vanessa Wallace and Holly Kramer would step down ahead of AMP’s annual general meeting on Thursday, the company said in a statement. Patty Akopiantz is also stepping down but would serve till the end of 2018.

“Our shareholders are demanding board accountability and need to know that meaningful change is underway,” AMP Interim Executive Chairman Mike Wilkins said. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.