UPDATE 1-Australia's AMP disputes Royal Commission assertion of criminal offence

May 4 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd, Australia’s largest wealth manager, on Friday refuted assertions by lawyers assisting an inquiry into banking misconduct that it had committed a criminal offence when it provided an altered report to the regulator.

The report by law firm Clayton Utz has been at the centre of allegations of misconduct by AMP, with evidence provided to a Royal Commission judicial inquiry that senior executives had modified it before submitting it to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Their intention was to limit the report’s findings about the involvement of AMP’s senior executives in misappropriating customer fees, the inquiry heard. Counsel assisting the commission said last week that, in doing so, AMP had breached provisions of the Corporations Act that carry criminal sanctions.

“The extent of interaction between AMP and Clayton Utz has been overstated,” AMP said in a statement.

The company announced the resignations of its chairwoman Catherine Brenner and legal counsel on Monday, and slashed its directors’ fees by a quarter, after the Royal Commission heard damning evidence of misconduct at AMP, including that it had misled customers and deceived the corporate regulator.

The scandal has already caused the early departure of CEO Craig Meller, who was due to leave by year end.

The inquiry disclosed that advisers at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

In a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange, the wealth manager reiterated its apology for “the failings in respect of advice and service delivery to our customers”.

The year-long Royal Commission inquiry started hearings in February and has already exposed widespread wrongdoing including fraud by financial planners, deception of regulators and charging customers fees without providing a service.

The inquiry will be able to make wide-ranging recommendations including legislative changes and on criminal or civil prosecutions. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Jane Wardell, Paul Tait & Shri Navaratnam)