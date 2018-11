Nov 5 (Reuters) - Top executives of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group face a reduction in their base fees for fiscal 2019, the bank said on Monday, after the findings of a damning financial sector inquiry invited intense scrutiny.

Fees will be cut 20 percent for non-executive directors and the chairman next year, it said in an annual report. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)