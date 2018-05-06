Australia's ANZ removes sales incentives for financial planning bonuses

May 7 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Monday that it would remove sales incentives for financial planning bonuses, in a move that comes amid intense scrutiny of Australia’s financial sector.

The lender would also terminate the employment of financial planners who provide inappropriate advice, it said in a statement.

ANZ also committed to completing compensation on about 9,000 current cases where inappropriate advice occurred by the end of the year. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)