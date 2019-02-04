Australia watchdog to prioritise serious matters referred by banking inquiry

MELBOURNE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Monday it would prioritise serious matters referred to it by the Royal Commission for possible law breaches.

The Commission notes the serious matters referred to by the inquiry of possible breaches of financial services laws, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chair Chair James Shipton said in a statement.

“Consideration of these matters will be prioritised.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sam Holmes)