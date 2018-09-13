Australia's Freedom Insurance Group ceases outbound sales of more insurance products

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Life insurer Freedom Insurance Group Ltd said on Thursday it would cease outbound sales of term life and trauma insurance, after having stopped outbound sales of accidental death and accidental injury insurance in August.

FIG Chief Operating Officer Craig Orton made the statement at the Royal Commission, a powerful quasi-judicial inquiry into widespread misconduct in the financial sector.

The insurer said the impact of these changes on sales and earnings was “uncertain” during the current financial year. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)