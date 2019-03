March 6 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Wednesday named interim Chief Executive Philip Chronican as the bank’s new chairman after strong criticism from a financial sector inquiry into widespread misconduct prompted his predecessor to resign.

Australia’s fourth biggest bank said Chronican will replace Ken Henry later in 2019, but it did not specify a date. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)